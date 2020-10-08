Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away
Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday following illness.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:20 IST
Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday following illness. He was 74. Chirag Paswan, MP, paid condolences to his father.
"Papa, you are no more in this world now but I know that wherever you are, you are with me. Miss you Papa," Chirag Paswan said in a tweet. Ram Vilas Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government.
He had undergone heart surgery in a Delhi hospital. Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar. (ANI)
