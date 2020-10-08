AP CM,TDP chief condoles Paswan's death

Amaravati, Oct 8 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan on Thursday expressed grief over the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. In a statement, the Chief Minister said the Lok Janshakti Party chief, with over five decades of public life, has been the voice of the downtrodden.

Naidu said in a tweet that Paswan was a towering leader who left behind a rich political legacy that would remain unparalleled for a long time. "The nation will truly miss him and his selfless service," he added and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Pawan Kalyan recalled that Paswan strove for the Dalits welfare and also social justice, inspired by the ideology of B R Ambedkar. Paswan entered Parliament as a young leader and left his mark as a Union Minister in varied portfolios.

"His death is a deep loss for the downtrodden sections of the society," Kalyan added. PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.