Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinian president meets World Jewish Congress head

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder in the West Bank on Saturday, a Palestinian minister said, following a call by Lauder for Palestinians to revive peace talks with Israel. Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh revealed the meeting in a Twitter posting but gave no details.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 03:18 IST
Palestinian president meets World Jewish Congress head
The World Jewish Congress said in a statement that Lauder met the Palestinian leader on Saturday "for a private visit at Abbas’ invitation, to discuss a range of issues regarding Palestine and the Middle East." Image Credit: ANI

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder in the West Bank on Saturday, a Palestinian minister said, following a call by Lauder for Palestinians to revive peace talks with Israel.

Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh revealed the meeting in a Twitter posting but gave no details. Lauder, a U.S. businessman who also met Abbas a year ago in New York, attended the Sept. 15 White House signing ceremony of an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to forge formal ties.

He told Saudi newspaper Arab News on Sept. 16 that he hoped the accord would bring the Palestinians and Israel back to peace talks, which collapsed in 2014. The World Jewish Congress said in a statement that Lauder met the Palestinian leader on Saturday "for a private visit at Abbas' invitation, to discuss a range of issues regarding Palestine and the Middle East."

In Washington, a person familiar with the matter said Lauder's visit was not coordinated with or on behalf of the Trump administration but was in a strictly private capacity. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Palestinians have cut off diplomatic ties with the Trump administration, which they have long accused of pro-Israel bias, and spurned the Gulf states' diplomatic moves with Israel. A Palestinian official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Lauder was not carrying a message from the White House. A second Palestinian source said Abbas discussed the call he made at the United Nations last month for a U.N.-led peace conference early next year.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reaches 150,000 deaths from COVID-19 milestone

Brazils count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 150,000 on Saturday night, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin Americas largest nation. The Brazilian Health Ministry reported that the death toll now stands at 150,198. The fi...

Coronavirus cases in Colombia pass 900,000

Coronavirus cases in Colombia topped 900,000 on Saturday, as deaths from COVID-19 closed in on 27,700, the Ministry of Health said. The Andean country has 902,747 confirmed cases of the virus according to the health ministry, with 27,660 re...

Trump, Trudeau discuss issue of two Canadian citizens detained in China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed on Saturday the issue of two Canadian citizens who have been detained in China, Trudeaus office said in a readout statement of the phone call between the two l...

Bring your own pen: Lithuania votes amid pandemic

Lithuanians will be encouraged to bring their own pens to minimize infection risk at Sundays parliamentary election seen as a vote of confidence on Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis handling of the coronavirus crisis. The centrist Farmers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020