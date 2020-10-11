Left Menu
West Bengal Home Department says political party giving communal colour to incident involving Sikh man

The Home Department, West Bengal government on Sunday accused "a political party" of blowing out of proportion the incident in which a Sikh man's turban was allegedly pulled off by police personnel during the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's mega protest in Howrah on Thursday.

11-10-2020
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Home Department, West Bengal government on Sunday accused "a political party" of blowing out of proportion the incident in which a Sikh man's turban was allegedly pulled off by police personnel during the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's mega protest in Howrah on Thursday. The Home Department said that the Sikh community lives in perfect peace and harmony in the State and are respected by all the other communities.

"Our Sikh brothers and sisters live here in West Bengal in perfect peace and harmony, in happiness and tranquillity, with respect from all of us for their faith and practices. A recent incident when one isolated individual got caught with one illegally carried firearm amidst agitationists in an agitation that was not authorized is now being twisted out of context, being distorted, and being given communal colours in fractious and partisan interest," it said in a series of tweets. It further blamed a political party of giving communal colour to the incident.

"One political party is giving communal colour to the subject in narrow partisan interest in a manner that Bengal does not believe in. Policing was done as per law, but the highest respect for the Sikh panth and ways from GOWB is affirmed," it further said. Earlier the West Bengal Police had also denied charges of pulling off the turban of a Sikh man during BJP's protest in Howrah on Thursday and said that the pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle with a policeman.

The police also said that the man was carrying firearms. "The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community," West Bengal Police tweeted.

The police said that that the officer had specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. "West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state," West Bengal Police tweeted.

The incident took place during the "Nabanna Chalo" (state secretariat) rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) West Bengal on Thursday over corruption in SSC/TET and unemployment in the state. Earlier, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Akali Dal spokesperson urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against "erring" police officers. (ANI)

