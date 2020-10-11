Commemorative coin as part of Vijaya Raje Scindia's birth centenary celebrations: PM Modi
The Union government will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 on Monday as part of Vijaya Raje Scindia's birth centenary celebrations. She was a Jana Sangh leader and one of the founding members of the BJP. "Tomorrow, 12th October is the Jayanti of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:01 IST
The Union government will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 on Monday as part of Vijaya Raje Scindia's birth centenary celebrations. She was a Jana Sangh leader and one of the founding members of the BJP.
"Tomorrow, 12th October is the Jayanti of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. On this special day, commemorative coin of Rs 100 would be released at 11 AM. This is a part of her birth centenary celebrations and is yet another occasion to pay tributes to her great personality," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. Coming from a royal family, Scindia was one of the major faces of the saffron party and vocal proponent of its core Hindutva issues.
She was born on October 12, 1919. Her daughter Vasundhara Raje and grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia are senior BJP leaders.
ALSO READ
Agriculture sector will benefit immensely with greater use of technology in farming: PM Narendra Modi.
'Follow the Mahatma' campaign planned in the Netherlands to mark Gandhi Jayanti
PM Narendra Modi talks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Hathras gang-rape case, directs taking strict action against culprits: Official.
U'khand CM announces 10 pc discount on Khadi garments' sale for Gandhi Jayanti
Webinars on naturopathy to be organised as part Gandhi Jayanti celebrations