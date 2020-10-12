Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kushboo's exit: Zero impact on the ground in TN, says Congress

Accusing actor Kushboo Sundar of lacking "ideological commitment", the Congress said on Monday her quitting the organisation would have no impact on Tamil Nadu politics.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-10-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 11:50 IST
Kushboo's exit: Zero impact on the ground in TN, says Congress

Accusing actor Kushboo Sundar of lacking "ideological commitment", the Congress said on Monday her quitting the organisation would have no impact on Tamil Nadu politics. AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said she has been criticising the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi till a week ago.

Joining BJP which she had been criticising, for some positions suggests that Kushboo has no ideological commitment, he said amid reports that she would embrace the J P Nadda-led party. "It is unfortunate that she is doing this. It will not have any impact on Tamil Nadu politics," Rao told P T I.

The Congress is reorganising and overhauling the outfit in Tamil Nadu and preparing for Assembly elections, slated next year, he said. "We will not be sidetracked from that, by all these issues (Kushboo leaving the party)," Rao said.

Kushboo's decision would have no impact on the ground in Tamil Nadu, he said, adding, media may play up the issue for a couple of days since she is an actor and the matter would then die down. "It will have no impact, zero impact", he said.

The BJP would not gain by her entry as there is a "big anti-BJP feeling" in Tamil Nadu, Rao alleged. Kushboo could be joining the BJP for "some other reasons, not just politics", he said, adding, he does not want to elaborate on this comment.

Kushboo who was Congress national spokesperson, on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party protesting against what she called some leaders "dictating terms" and "suppressing" her. The party, meanwhile, announced in Delhi that Kushboo has been dropped from her post of All India Congress Committee spokesperson with "immediate effect." A popular Tamil actor, she was with the DMK before joining the Congress in 2014.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to entertain plea to install fibre internet lines in all court complexes

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking the installation of fiber lines of all telecom operators in every court complex in the city to ensure faster internet for the effective hearing of cases via video conferenc...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reunites with 'Serious Men' producers for Umesh Shukla's next film

Almost a week after the Netflix release of Nawazuddin Siddiquis Serious Men, its producers are all set to reunite with the actor for a film, which is to be co-produced by Oh My God filmmaker Umesh Shukla. Film critic and trade analyst Taran...

Ladakh will have 40-50 more bridges for better connectivity within next one year, says BRO DG

On the inauguration of 44 bridges constructed by the Border Roads Organisation BRO in seven States and Union Territories, its Director General Lieutenant General Harpal Singh on Monday said that the organisation is going three times its cap...

Crimes against women increasing, allegations being levelled against victims: Priyanka Gandhi

Crimes against women are increasing but instead of listening to the victims, allegations are being levelled against them, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday adding that now women have to take the responsibility for the saf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020