Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi rejects Trump COVID-19 aid offer, dimming hopes of quick deal

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected President Donald Trump's latest offer on COVID-19 stimulus on Tuesday, in the latest sign that a bipartisan deal on coronavirus relief remains unlikely ahead of the November election. In a letter to colleagues, Pelosi laid out what Democrats view as the shortcomings of a $1.8 trillion White House stimulus proposal that has also met resistance from Republicans in the U.S. Senate who say it is too large.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:45 IST
Pelosi rejects Trump COVID-19 aid offer, dimming hopes of quick deal
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected President Donald Trump's latest offer on COVID-19 stimulus on Tuesday, in the latest sign that a bipartisan deal on coronavirus relief remains unlikely ahead of the November election.

In a letter to colleagues, Pelosi laid out what Democrats view as the shortcomings of a $1.8 trillion White House stimulus proposal that has also met resistance from Republicans in the U.S. Senate who say it is too large. "Tragically, the Trump proposal falls significantly short of what this pandemic and deep recession demand," Pelosi said. She also described the offer made last week by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as "one step forward, two steps back."

But Pelosi said she remained hopeful for a deal and appeared to leave the door open to further talks with Mnuchin: "Significant changes must be made to remedy the Trump proposal's deficiencies. Updates will continue." The letter made it clear that Democrats view the White House offer as deficient on state and local government aid, COVID-19 testing and tracing, rental assistance, worker safety, child care, relief for small employers and other areas.

"The president only wants his name on a check to go out before Election Day and for the market to go up," the top Democrat in Congress wrote. "The president's attitude is shameful, when the need for immediate and meaningful action could not be more urgent." House Democrats formally received the latest White House offer over the weekend, Pelosi said, days after Trump withdrew from negotiations and then decided to resume talks.

With their latest proposal facing resistance from both Democrats and Republicans, Trump administration officials on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down stimulus bill.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Belfast hospitals cancel elective surgeries as COVID-19 rages - source

All elective surgeries have been cancelled across Belfast this week due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, a source familiar with the plans said on Tuesday as the devolved government debated whether to impose new restrictions.The Br...

Fender releases new professional guitars as sales boom during pandemic

Fender Musical Instruments Corp on Tuesday released a new range of electric guitars aimed at professional players, hoping that a sales boom in entry level guitars will carry over into 1,000-plus instruments, even as many live music venues r...

Shocked at controversy over Tanishq advertisement: Cong's Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma expressed shock on Tuesday at the controversy triggered by a Tanishq advertisement and called for protecting the countrys multi-religious and multi-ethnic cultural mosaic from hate mongers. By creating a ...

Sebi fines Shriram Insight Share Brokers for not settling clients' funds

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Shriram Insight Share Brokers for not settling clients funds and violating other norms. The order comes following an inspection by the regulator, stock exchanges BS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020