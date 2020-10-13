Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former union minister K K Tewary demands Bihar Cong incharge Shaktisinh Gohil s resignation

In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Tewary asserted that partys poll prospect in Bihar was good but his (Gohil's) "shabby deal" with the RJD might harm its chance. "I demand immediate resignation of Shaktisinh Gohil as Bihar incharge.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:55 IST
Former union minister K K Tewary demands Bihar Cong incharge Shaktisinh Gohil s resignation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Accusing Congress incharge for Bihar affairs Shaktisinh Gohil of taking money for giving party tickets in the assembly elections, former union minister K K Tewary on Tuesday demanded Gohils resignation and a probe against him. In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Tewary asserted that partys poll prospect in Bihar was good but his (Gohil's) "shabby deal" with the RJD might harm its chance.

"I demand immediate resignation of Shaktisinh Gohil as Bihar incharge. His record of managing party affairs in Bihar has been marked with a dubious agenda which is harming the prospect of the party in the elections, Tewary told PTI. Expressing his displeasure over not being consulted on any issue including distribution of tickets, Tewary said "his arbitrary selection of party candidates and hostility towards some senior Congress leaders of the state leaves much to be desired." Tewary was a two-time Member of Parliament from Buxar in Bihar in 1980 and 1984 and was a Union minister in the Rajiv Gandhi government.

Ever since this man (Gohil) has taken over as incharge of Bihar Congress, his method of working is "opaque and non transparent", the senior Congress leader said. Under seat-sharing deal in the Mahagathbandhan, Congress got 70 seats out of total 243 seats in the state assembly.

Tewary, however, said RJD has given those seats to the Congress where neither of the two parties have ever won. Tewary urged the party high command to order an inquiry by senior Congress leaders into handling of the party affairs in Bihar by Gohil.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Key party in Malaysia's ruling coalition mulls pulling out

The biggest party in Malaysias ruling coalition said it was considering pulling out, striking a blow to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in the midst of a challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. Anwar met the countrys king earlier on...

Metro Railway allows senior citizens to travel throughout the day

In view of increased servicesduring peak hours, the Metro Railway has decided to allowsenior citizens to travel by its trains throughout the day, anofficial said here on TuesdaySenior citizens will be able to avail Metro servicesthroughout ...

France's new COVID-19 cases and deaths on the rise

French health authorities on Tuesday reported 12,993 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up on Mondays 8,505, but still sharply down from Saturdays record of 26,896 and Sundays 16,101. But the seven-day moving average of new inf...

Countries turn to rapid antigen tests to contain second wave of COVID

Countries straining to contain a second wave of COVID-19 are turning to faster, cheaper but less accurate tests to avoid the delays and shortages that have plagued efforts to diagnose and trace those infected quickly. Germany, where infecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020