Biden says Obama is 'doing enough' for campaign

Joe Biden says former President Barack Obama “will be out on the trail” and is “doing well.” The Democratic nominee did not offer more details but told reporters Tuesday ahead of a campaign trip to Florida that he thinks Obama is “doing enough” for the campaign. But the 44th president has not otherwise been a frequent campaign presence during the coronavirus pandemic, which has curtailed in-person campaigning for Democrats' surrogates.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:59 IST
Joe Biden says former President Barack Obama "will be out on the trail" and is "doing well." The Democratic nominee did not offer more details but told reporters Tuesday ahead of a campaign trip to Florida that he thinks Obama is "doing enough" for the campaign. Biden mentioned his service as Obama's vice president often during the Democratic primaries but has not emphasized those ties as frequently as he makes his closing arguments against President Donald Trump.

Obama delivered a blistering critique of Trump during the Democratic National Convention in August, and he's headlined large grassroots fundraisers for Biden and Democrats this year. But the 44th president has not otherwise been a frequent campaign presence during the coronavirus pandemic, which has curtailed in-person campaigning for Democrats' surrogates.

