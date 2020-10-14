Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Erdogan, Russia's Putin discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on phone

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:20 IST
Turkey's Erdogan, Russia's Putin discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on phone
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Wednesday that Ankara wanted a permanent solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, a statement from Erdogan's office said.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia on Wednesday of trying to attack its gas and oil pipelines and warned of a "severe" response, as tensions mounted over a fraying Russian-brokered ceasefire in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey has accused Armenia of occupying Azeri territory and vowed full support for Azerbaijan. Ankara has repeatedly called on the Minsk Group, formed to mediate the conflict and led by France, Russia and the United States, to urge Armenia to withdraw from the region.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 care: Yediyurappa directs officials to check fleecing by private hospitals

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed officials to initiate strict action against hospitals which are submitting false bills in the guise of home care and nursing for COVID-19 patients. He also asked the officials t...

Pak govt crackdown on opposition: Several held ahead of Gurjanwala rally

Ahead of an anti-government protest by the newly formed Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM in Punjabs Gujranwala on October 16, the Imran Khan government has started a crackdown on the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz, or PMLN, and other opposit...

Alpine skiing-Vonn urges athletes to be mindful of wellbeing amid unprecedented challenges

Winter Olympic athletes are facing enormous challenges ahead of the 2022 Beijing Games, former Olympic Alpine skiing downhill champion Lindsey Vonn told Reuters, as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended normalcy across the globe.With the 2020 S...

Supreme Court TV? Trump nominee has open mind on cameras

President Donald Trumps U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Wednesday she was open to at least one sweeping change for the nations top judicial body - allowing cameras into the chamber for the first time in its 230-year his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020