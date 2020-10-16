Former Arunachal Pradesh minister Tsering Tashi dies at 69

Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister Tsering Tashi has died at his residence here after battling with cancer, family sources said on Friday. He was 69.

Tashi who died on Thursday night is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa, who is his brother said. Born in Khrimu village in Tawang district, Tashi had attended the Sainik School, Bhubaneshwar in Odisha and graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat.

Tashi joined active politics in 1978 and won the mid- term polls in 1980. He was inducted into the government as one of the five cabinet ministers immediately after his first election victory by then chief minister Gegong Apang.

During his first term in office, he held the portfolios of PWD and Cooperative, among others. In his second term in office, he held the portfolios of Social-Culture, Finance, RWD and Law.

Tashi was instrumental in getting Tawang the district status in 1984 and in the formation of the Itanagar Buddhist Culture Society. His body will be kept at his residence, Tenzin Villa, in Siddarth Vihar, for his former colleagues, friends and well-wishers to pay their last respects to the departed soul, after 2 pm, Jampa added.