Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Biden belongs to political class that enriches self: Trump

Yesterday, we learned from newly released emails and I want to thank the New York Post for showing real bravery,” Trump said. Trump accused Biden’s son Hunter of making a deal with a wealthy Chinese magnet for USD 10 million a year for introductions only.

PTI | Greenville | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:03 IST
Joe Biden belongs to political class that enriches self: Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is a corrupt politician and belongs from the political class that enriches self, President Donald Trump has said. Speaking at an election rally here on Thursday, Trump also accused Biden of constantly telling lies about his son. “He (Biden) is the embodiment of the political class that enriches self while draining the economic life and soul out of our country. Yesterday, we learned from newly released emails and I want to thank the New York Post for showing real bravery,” Trump said.

Trump accused Biden’s son Hunter of making a deal with a wealthy Chinese magnet for USD 10 million a year for introductions only. “That Joe Biden has been blatantly lying about his involvement in his son's corrupt business dealings. He is a corrupt politician and has been corrupt for many years and everybody in Washington knew it. And just now a little while ago a new story shows up that Hunter made a deal with a wealthy Chinese magnet for USD 10 million a year for introductions only,” he said. Trump during his speech accused Biden of betraying the workers of North Carolina for the last 47 years through acts of economic treachery.

“For the last 47 years, he has betrayed the workers of North Carolina through one act of economic treachery after another and now they got caught stealing, folks,” he said. “Biden's a servant of the wealthy donors and globalists and special interest who got rich bleeding America dry, taking your jobs from North Carolina and every other place and moving them out of the country and we turned it around you got to remember that,” he said.

Trump said for five decades Biden shipped away people’s jobs, shut down factories, threw open borders and ravaged cities while sacrificing American blood and dredger in endless foreign wars, he alleged. Meanwhile, in a video message, Trump’s son Donald J Trump Jr alleged that the Biden family is the most corrupt political family in American history.

“Hunter Biden used Air Force 2 to travel to China with his father for business meetings with top communist, Chinese officials,” he said. Biden has repeatedly denied these allegations. Trump Jr said Hunter sat on the board of a private equity firm that raised USD 1.5 billion from the Chinese government through the state-owned bank of China. “Hunter was involved with communist Chinese nationalists who gave the Bidens millions in exchange for access to American companies that produced technology with our military,” he said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Asan Conservation Reserve becomes Uttarakhand's first wetland to make it to Ramsar list

India now has 38 wetlands, the highest in South Asia, with one more added to the list of recognised sites of international importance under the treaty of Ramsar Convention. The Asan Conservation Reserve in Dehradun is the first wetland fro...

Spain hopes to raise 6.8 bln euros in new taxes, including 'Google tax'

Spains government is proposing new taxes on digital services, financial transactions and plastic packaging in 2021 and a higher levy on sugary beverages in the hope of raising a total of 6.8 billion euros 7.96 billion, its draft budget show...

EU to strengthen counter-coronavirus cooperation at highest level: Council President

Geneva Switzerland, October 16 ANISputnik The heads of states and governments of the European Union have agreed to reinforce the cooperation and make the coordination regular around issues pertaining to the fight against COVID-19, European ...

SC appoints ex-judge M B Lokur as one-man panel to prevent stubble burning

The Supreme Court Friday appointed retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as a one-man committee to take steps for preventing stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which is a source of pollution in Delhi-national capi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020