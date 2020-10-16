Biden edges Trump in TV ratings for dueling town halls -CNN

Former Vice President Joe Biden won a TV ratings battle with President Donald Trump at their competing town hall events, according to Nielsen ratings data reported by CNN on Friday.

Biden averaged 13.9 million viewers on Walt Disney Co's ABC on Thursday night, CNN said. Trump pulled in 13 million across Comcast Corp's NBC and the company's MSNBC and CNBC cable channels. The figures could be adjusted later on Friday.

The primetime town halls were scheduled after cancellation of a debate that had been set for the same time. Trump pulled out of the debate after it was changed to a virtual format. During his event on ABC, Biden attacked Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. On NBC, Trump defended his response to the virus and his own personal conduct.

NBC was criticized for scheduling Trump opposite Biden after ABC had already set its event, forcing voters to choose which candidate to watch live.