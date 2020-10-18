Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress, NC, PDP want to revoke UT status of Ladakh: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress, National Conference (NC), and People's Democratic Party (PDP) have declared that they will restore Article 370 and revoke the status of UT for Ladakh.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 18-10-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 18:35 IST
Congress, NC, PDP want to revoke UT status of Ladakh: G Kishan Reddy
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress, National Conference (NC), and People's Democratic Party (PDP) have declared that they will restore Article 370 and revoke the status of UT for Ladakh. "Congress has declared that they will restore Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir and revoke the status of UT for Ladakh. I want to appeal to the public to boycott Congress as it is speaking the same language as China and Pakistan," Reddy said at a public rally here.

"Farooq Abdullah also said that NC, PDP and Congress will restore Article 370 with the support of China and take back the status of Union Territory from Ladakh. Do you want UT status or Article 370?" he added. Reddy hit out at China for its statement on Ladakh becoming a UT and said that it is the internal matter of India.

"The Foreign Minister of China made a statement that the government of India has done a wrong thing by making Ladakh as a UT. I want to ask him, who is he to meddle in our internal affairs. Our people wanted to make Ladakh as a UT and hence we made it," he said. The MoS Home further listed the development works done and proposed in Ladakh and mentioned the budgetary provisions made for them.

"Ladakh was always neglected for years together. The people here had a demand for making Ladakh as a union territory (UT) for the last 70 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took steps in this direction in 2019 and made Ladakh a UT," he said. "During 2019-20, Rs 5,154 crore budget provision was made for Ladakh. In the current year, Rs 5,958 crore budget provision has been made by the government. There can be generation of 30,000 MW power in Ladakh from solar energy," he added.

Reddy further said: "The development of roads by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is being done speedily. A tunnel road will be made between Leh and Srinagar that will drastically reduce the time of travel between the two places." "Narendra Modi government just does not talk but it delivers on the ground. We will undertake several development works in Ladakh," he added.

Reddy arrived in the Union Territory of Ladakh ahead of the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections scheduled to take place on October 22. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Ivorian opposition presidential candidate's home burned down

Assailants burned down the home of a leading opposition presidential candidate in eastern Ivory Coast while one of his partys offices came under attack elsewhere, witnesses said Sunday amid rising tensions two weeks before the election. A r...

30,000 candidates participated in written exam for recruitment in BSF, CISF in J-K and Ladakh

Around 30,000 candidates on Sunday participated in the written examination for recruitment in the Border Security Force BSF and the Central Industrial Security Force CISF in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a BSF spok...

Armenia, Azerbaijan blame each other for truce violations

Despite a second attempt at a cease-fire, Armenia and Azerbaijan traded accusations Sunday of violating the new truce in their destructive conflict over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The latest truce, which was announced Saturd...

Man held for duping people, including IPS officer, by creating fake IDs on Facebook

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a number of people, including an IPS officer, by creating their fake profiles on Facebook and asking for money from their family and friends, citing an emergency, police said on Sunda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020