Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP attacked the foundation of agrarian economy through three 'black laws': Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government attacked the foundation of the country's agrarian economy by bringing in three anti-agriculture "black laws".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 21:05 IST
BJP attacked the foundation of agrarian economy through three 'black laws': Sonia Gandhi
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government attacked the foundation of the country's agrarian economy by bringing in three anti-agriculture "black laws". She was speaking at a meeting here with General Secretaries and state in-charges of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

"The current BJP government has attacked the very foundation of our resilient agrarian economy by bringing in three anti-agriculture black laws. A conspiracy has been hatched to defeat the gains of the Green Revolution. Lives and livelihoods of crores of farm labourers, leasehold farmers, small and marginal farmers, toiling labourers and small shopkeepers are under attack. It is our duty to join hands to defeat this conspiracy," Sonia Gandhi said. The Congress interim president further attacked the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

"The country was pushed into the abyss of corona pandemic by sheer ineptitude and mismanagement of Modi government. All this happened as we witnessed the biggest unplanned, unmanaged and cruel migration of crores of migrant labourers as the government remained a mute spectator to their miseries. The stark truth is that a Prime Minister, who promised to defeat Corona within 21 days, has abdicated his and his government's responsibility towards the citizens. There is neither a plan nor strategic thinking, solution or way ahead in the fight against Corona," she said. In a scathing criticism of the government, Sonia Gandhi said that the BJP government has demolished the economy which was built by the hard work of Indians and successive Congress governments.

"Never has the country witnessed such a free-fall in GDP as also all other economic indices. Today, the young have no jobs. Nearly 14 crore jobs have been lost. Small and medium businesses, small shopkeepers and other small enterprises are shutting at an unprecedented pace, yet an uncaring government remains a mute spectator," she said. "So much so, the Government of India is now failing to honour even its Constitutional responsibilities. The share of GST compensation is being denied to the states. How will the state governments help our people, if the central government was to renege on its constitutional obligations? This must be a first example of economic anarchy being spread by the central government," she added.

She further said: "Atrocities on Dalits have reached a new zenith. Instead of honouring the law and granting adequate protection to India's daughters, BJP governments are siding with the criminals. The voice of oppressed families is being suppressed by the agencies of the State. Is this the new 'Raj Dharma'?" (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

300 Congress members including Harish Rawat booked for holding rally in Haridwar

Three hundred Congress leaders and workers including former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat have been booked under Disaster Management Act for holding a rally in Haridwar on October 17. Harish Rawat and Congress leaders took out a m...

IPL 13: Warner 'quite disappointed' as SRH suffer third consecutive defeat

After suffering a third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH skipper David Warner said he is quite disappointed as his side came too close to the victory in all the last three games but failed to get ...

PM Modi's lookalike all set to contest Bihar elections, aspires to become CM

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Abhinanandan Pathak, who shot to fame for his uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to take the plunge into politics by contesting in Bihar elections 2020 from Hathua constituency i...

NC, PDP befooling people in name of 'Gupkar alliance': BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Sunday claimed that the NC and the PDP are befooling people in the name of Gupkar alliance and said his party is promise-bound to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that the Kashmiri mains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020