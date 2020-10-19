Left Menu
UP: SP alleges spurt in crime incidents, urges Guv to exercise constitutional powers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:41 IST
Alleging a rise in crime incidents in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party on Monday urged Governor Anandiben Patel to exercise her constitutional powers to control the situation. The party also submitted memorandums addressed to the governor to district magistrates.

"The governor is requested to exercise her constitution powers to control the situation arising due to the rise in crime incidents," party’s chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said. The SP leader said the state is facing a constitutional crisis as the government has failed on every front.

The memorandum addressed to the governor said, "Incidents of murder, robbery, kidnapping and rape are happening daily and the BJP government in the state has completely failed to control it. Crime and fearless criminals are thriving under patronisation of the government and people are considering themselves unsafe." "The most vulnerable are women and girls in the BJP rule," it said citing data and added that interests of Dalits, underprivileged and weaker sections of the society have been ignored. "There is outrage everywhere in the state due to the behaviour of the BJP government. Citizens are concerned every moment to protect their lives. Women's life is unsafe," it added..

