Bypolls: Fight between Cong& BJP in RR Nagar, triangular

The former Chief Minister said the ruling party would always have an advantage during any bypoll, but maintained that there are fair chances for Congress to win both seats. "In R R Nagar there is a fight between us (Congress) and BJP, while in Sira it will be a triangular fight, I'm telling the truth.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:50 IST
Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday said it would be a straight fight between the Congress and the ruling BJP in R R Nagar constituency during the November 3 bypolls and a triangular contest in Sira, where the JD(S) is also a force. The former Chief Minister said the ruling party would always have an advantage during any bypoll, but maintained that there are fair chances for Congress to win both seats.

"In R R Nagar there is a fight between us (Congress) and BJP, while in Sira it will be a triangular fight, I'm telling the truth. But the Congress has an edge over these two parties," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi,he said in by-elections the ruling party usually has an advantage "as they can lie and spend money." "But we (Congress) will win, that's a different issue... I have been to both Sira and RR Nagar. There are fair chances (for Congress) to win both the seats," he added.

The Sira byelection in Tumakuru district has been necessitated following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August, while the R R Nagar seat here fell vacant after the disqualification of the then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year. To a question about BJP leaders' reported claims that more local leaders from JD(S) and Congress would join the party ahead of the bypolls, Siddaramaiah said it was common for people to switch parties during elections and many have joined the Congress too.

"It won't make much of an impact. In whose favour will the people decide.. what is in their minds is important. Things won't change just because a leader shifts from a party. Just because someone goes, voters also will not go along with him," he said.

Siddaramaiah also took a dig at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for his scheduled aerial survey of flood hit areas. "It is the Chief Minister's duty to visit flood affected areas. But will going around in the air make him aware of the difficulties faced by people on the ground? When there are floods and if there is a situation and he can't go by road in a car, then fine," he said in response to a question.

There have been several floods in the state, since this government came to power, did the Prime Minister visit even once, he questioned, as he hit out at the centre for not giving adequate relief to the state. Yediyurappa is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of flood hit Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Vijayapura districts on October 21.

