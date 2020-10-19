Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says people tired of hearing about COVID

Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert. Speaking Monday to campaign staffers, Trump called Fauci a “disaster” but said he'd create bigger issues for himself if he fired the doctor. Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:19 IST
Trump says people tired of hearing about COVID
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump says people are tired of hearing from Dr Anthony Fauci "and all these idiots" about the coronavirus. Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert.

Speaking Monday to campaign staffers, Trump called Fauci a "disaster" but said he'd create bigger issues for himself if he fired the doctor. Fauci is head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Trump has needled Fauci over his advice on wearing face masks. Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: My role is to bat at number five for now, says Buttler

After playing an unbeaten knock of 70 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK, Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler said that his role is to bat at number five position as of now. Rajasthan Royals chased down the total of 126 with seven wicket...

Air travel pandemic milestone; 1 million passengers screened

The number of passengers screened in a single day for flights in the US topped one million for the first time since COVID-19 infections began to spike last March. The notable milestone, reached Sunday, signifies both the progress made since...

BJP did everything to divide and rule India: Derek O'Brien

After BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda accused the Mamata Banerjee government of divide and rule policy during his public address in Siliguri on Monday, Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien issued a public statement on Twitter s...

UP govt sacks Home Guard Commandant for corruption

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal from service of the former District Commandant of the Home Guard Department of Bulandshahr, in a case of corruption. Taking strict action against corrupt pract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020