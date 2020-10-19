Trump says people tired of hearing about COVID
Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert. Speaking Monday to campaign staffers, Trump called Fauci a “disaster” but said he'd create bigger issues for himself if he fired the doctor. Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:19 IST
President Donald Trump says people are tired of hearing from Dr Anthony Fauci "and all these idiots" about the coronavirus. Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert.
Speaking Monday to campaign staffers, Trump called Fauci a "disaster" but said he'd create bigger issues for himself if he fired the doctor. Fauci is head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.
Trump has needled Fauci over his advice on wearing face masks. Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes.
- READ MORE ON:
- Americans
- Fauci
- Donald Trump
- Trump
- Anthony Fauci
ALSO READ
POLL-Biden leads by 10 points as majority of Americans say Trump could have avoided coronavirus
Trump urges Americans to 'get out there' after return from hospital
Americans fault US govt over foreign powers for virus crisis
Americans will give befitting reply to Biden family 'corruption': Trump Jr
More than 4 million Americans have already voted, suggesting record turnout