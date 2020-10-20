Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka court: Constitutional amendment needs referendum

Sri Lanka's highest court has ruled that four sections of a proposed amendment to the constitution that would consolidate power in the president's hands will need approval in a public referendum to become law because they are against the people's sovereignty.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:50 IST
Sri Lanka court: Constitutional amendment needs referendum

Sri Lanka's highest court has ruled that four sections of a proposed amendment to the constitution that would consolidate power in the president's hands will need approval in a public referendum to become law because they are against the people's sovereignty. The Supreme Court's ruling, announced Tuesday by the parliamentary speaker, said that proposed sections that relieve the president from being responsible to Parliament and give him immunity from lawsuits and the power to dissolve Parliament after one year in office are against public sovereignty.

The court said that a referendum would be required if the sections are not appropriately changed. The constitution now allows the president's actions to be questioned in court and disallows him from dissolving Parliament until six months before his five-year term ends.

The top court, however, has allowed many of the contentious proposals, including giving the president the power to hold any number of ministries, appoint and sack ministers, and appoint top judges and officials to the country's key institutions. Parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that some sections can be rectified through parliamentary debate, and others according to the Supreme Court's instructions.

Parliament will debate the amendment on Wednesday and Thursday, and a vote on a rectified bill is scheduled for Thursday evening. Support by at least 150 lawmakers will be needed to pass the amendment, as well as a referendum if required. The amendment has run into contention with Sri Lanka's influential Buddhist clergy that backed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's election last year, Christian denominations and some ruling party members who oppose them as a move toward making Parliament a nominal body and creating an authoritarian ruler.

With some internal opposition, the government is expected to woo some opposition lawmakers to ensure the amendment is passed. Sri Lanka has had a powerful executive presidential system since 1978, but a reformist government elected in 2015 reduced much of the presidential powers and gave them over to Parliament and independent commissions.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 cases per million population reported in last 7 days stands at 310, while global average is 315: Health Ministry.

Indias COVID-19 cases per million population reported in last 7 days stands at 310, while global average is 315 Health Ministry....

1 killed in building collapse in Kolkata

One person was killed after an old building collapsed in Entally area of Kolkata on Tuesday, police said. The person was trapped under the debris of the two- storey dilapidated structure on Convent Road, a police officer said.The building c...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Beware of false finish line, WHO expert saysEurope and North America should follow the example of Asian states by persevering with anti-COVID measures and quarantining anyone who c...

ED attaches assets worth Rs 22.42-crore of Iqbal Mirchi's family

Assets worth over Rs 22 crore, including a cinema hall and a hotel in Mumbai, of late gangster Iqbal Mirchis family have been attached in connection with a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate ED said on Tuesday. A provisional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020