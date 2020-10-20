Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MLAs should've opposed Punjab bills in assembly rather than being absent: Chidambaram

"What the Punjab BJP MLAs did can be aptly described as political cowardice," he said on Twitter. The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre's new farm laws and passed four bills that it said will counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 22:10 IST
BJP MLAs should've opposed Punjab bills in assembly rather than being absent: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday questioned the absence of BJP MLAs in Punjab when the state assembly passed the bills to negate the central farm laws and alleged it was "political cowardice" on their part. "Why did the BJP MLAs stay away from the Punjab Assembly when the House was considering the Bills introduced by the state government," he asked.

The former finance minister said if the BJP MLAs supported the Centre's policy and the agriculture-related Acts passed by Parliament, they should have participated in the Assembly proceedings and opposed the state government's bills. "What the Punjab BJP MLAs did can be aptly described as political cowardice," he said on Twitter.

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre's new farm laws and passed four bills that it said will counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament. The bills were passed and the resolution adopted unanimously after over five hours of discussion on the second day of a special assembly session called by the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government.

The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party and Lok Insaaf MLAs backed the bills and the resolution. The two BJP MLAs were not present in the House..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC prosecutor says Bashir and other suspects must face justice over Darfur

Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and other suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in Darfur must face justice without further delay, the courts chief prosecutor said on Tuesday.Option...

BJP leaders, Union ministers urge people to follow PM Modi's advice on COVID-19

Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to the people against getting complacent in the fight against COVID-19 should be followed in letter and spirit as it for the welfare of everyone. Pr...

Italy's regions impose patchwork restrictions to tame COVID surge

Italys southern Campania region said on Tuesday it planned to introduce a nighttime curfew from the weekend, while other areas started drawing up their own restrictions to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Italian government imposed a n...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan will take steps to guard against Olympics cyberattacksJapan said on Tuesday it would take countermeasures to ensure next years Tokyo Olympics are not derailed by cyberattacks after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020