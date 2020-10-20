Left Menu
Jammu's interest sacrosanct, uncompromisable: NC

“Letting down Jammuites has cost the self-styled Messiahs the most with people sending a terse message that their sentiments can't be exploited anymore”, Rana said while welcoming new entrants into the National Conference at a brief function here. He lamented that Jammu region's interest was hugely compromised in recent years, with the so-called protectors turning perpetrators and inflicting scars on the public psyche.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:20 IST
He lamented that Jammu region's interest was hugely compromised in recent years, with the so-called protectors turning perpetrators and inflicting scars on the public psyche. "Under the mistaken belief of fooling the people, they actually got exposed for their ill-will and vested interest. Jammu suffered the most during their nightmarish partnership with a party they opposed for about a decade ferociously", he said and referred to injustice meted out in employment, development and implementation of various schemes.

The entire development exercise undertaken over the years got fractured due to the self-centric approach of the perpetrators of injustice, he maintained. The provincial president said appreciating the sensitivities of different regions and sub-regions, National Conference has formulated a roadmap in the format of regional autonomy that envisions equal opportunities of progress and development for all, irrespective of caste, region, sub-regions and religion.

This is because secularism has been the bedrock of the party which has survived the most turbulent times over the past seven decades, he added.

