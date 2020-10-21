Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card, PM Modi changed this: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said that prior to 2014 nobody used to present the work done to the people, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed that.

ANI | Bettiah (Bihar) | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:43 IST
Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card, PM Modi changed this: Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda speaking at a public rally on Bihar on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said that prior to 2014 nobody used to present the work done to the people, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed that. Nadda said at a public rally, "Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card. People used to speak of their caste in public addresses and ask for votes on basis of caste and region. In 2014 Narendra Modi changed the character of India's politics. Now whosoever comes will come based on the work done in the past."

The BJP president said, "Tejashwi's posters don't show Lalu. Modi ji's politics has made people so aware that the son is removing his own father from posters. Tejashwi knows that if there's Laluji's photo, it will remind them of 'lalten yug' (age of the lantern) and when Jagat Prakash speaks with Modiji's photo it will remind them of 'LED Yug'." Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECI expresses 'serious laxity' on part of political parties for failing to maintain crowd discipline

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission of India ECI has taken a serious view of the lack of strictness by political parties following the upcoming Bihar Assembly election and has urged them to demonstrate utmost vigil and care during ele...

Morgan Stanley unveils scholarship fund for Black colleges

Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday it will cover college expenses for 60 students at historically Black colleges and universities HBCUs in the banking industrys latest attempt to address racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.The Mo...

RJD, Congress want to leave the new coronavirus-- CPI, CPI (ML)--amid people of Bihar: CM Yogi

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD and Congress want to leave CPI and CPIM-L--the new coronavirus-- amid the people of Bihar, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. Bihar has a responsibility today. You have won the battle ag...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 21

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020