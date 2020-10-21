Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card, PM Modi changed this: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said that prior to 2014 nobody used to present the work done to the people, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed that. Nadda said at a public rally, "Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card. People used to speak of their caste in public addresses and ask for votes on basis of caste and region. In 2014 Narendra Modi changed the character of India's politics. Now whosoever comes will come based on the work done in the past."

The BJP president said, "Tejashwi's posters don't show Lalu. Modi ji's politics has made people so aware that the son is removing his own father from posters. Tejashwi knows that if there's Laluji's photo, it will remind them of 'lalten yug' (age of the lantern) and when Jagat Prakash speaks with Modiji's photo it will remind them of 'LED Yug'." Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)