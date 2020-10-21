Canada's opposition New Democrats to back Liberal government, head off snap election -Radio-Canada

Canada's opposition New Democrats to back Liberal government, head off snap election -Radio-CanadaReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:37 IST
Canada's opposition New Democrats will vote to back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in a confidence vote later on Wednesday, preventing a snap election, Radio-Canada reported.
A Radio-Canada reporter said on Twitter the bureau had confirmed the support. There was no immediate reaction from New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh's office.