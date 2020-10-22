Brinda Karat condemns BJP, Cong for 'objectionable, unacceptable, sexist and misogynist' campaigning in MP by-polls

By Amit Kumar CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat condemned both the BJP and Congress for mudslinging in Madhya Pradesh by-election campaign and termed it utterly objectionable, unacceptable, sexist and misogynist.

Speaking to ANI Brinda Karat said that both the BJP and Congress have shown a total lack of respect for women and to the Constitution of India. It disrespects the minimum democratic norms of political demeanour. "You may have political differences but how dare you demean women in politics? The entire Madhya Pradesh election Campaign is sexist and completely against the minimum norms of equality of our constitution. The way they are talking about women is absolutely shameful and condemnable," Karat said.

Campaigning for by-elections to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh has descended to a new low with leaders of the Congress and BJP using highly derogatory and offensive remarks for each other -- from "item" to "bangles" as they try to woo voters. After Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath described state minister and BJP's Dabra candidate Imarti Devi as an "item" -- the Election Commission issued him a notice on Wednesday for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct and sought an explanation within 48 hours.

The BJP too landed in trouble on Tuesday when police booked the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Bisahulal Singh, the party candidate from Anuppur, for using derogatory remarks against his Congress rival's wife. (ANI)