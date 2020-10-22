Left Menu
Refer to poll schedule to know when one will be inoculated: Rahul on BJP's 'free vaccine' promise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP for promising free COVID-19 vaccine in its Bihar poll manifesto, saying one has to refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when one will have access to vaccine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:45 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP for promising free COVID-19 vaccine in its Bihar poll manifesto, saying one has to refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when one will have access to vaccine. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released the BJP manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls which promised free COVID-19 vaccine once it has been cleared by the ICMR.

"GOI just announced India's Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when you will get it, along with a hoard of false promises (sic)," Gandhi said on Twitter. Taking pot shots at the BJP, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said, "Even (PM Narendra) Modi ji does not know when the corona Vaccine will come... And, Nirmala Sitharaman has started distributing it for free." Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also took a dig at the saffron party, saying that while the vaccine is yet to come, it has already become a part of poll rhetoric by the BJP.

"The vaccine is yet to come, but it has already become a part of poll 'jumlas' (rhetoric). Is the central government's responsibility not equal towards people of all states?" "Is the promise of a free COVID vaccine the same as the Rs 1.25 lakh crore package promised to the state in 2015," she said on Twitter. Releasicng the poll manifesto, Sitharam said, "When we reach the stage where scientists give clearance for large-scale production of the vaccine, we will make it available to the people of Bihar free of cost." PTI SKC NSD NSD

