YSRCP, BJP destroying Andhra capital Amaravati: State Congress chief

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Dr Sake Sailajanath on Thursday alleged that the YSRCP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were hand in glove and were destroying the capital city of the state, Amaravati.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh Congress president Dr Sake Sailajanath. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Dr Sake Sailajanath on Thursday alleged that the YSRCP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were hand in glove and were destroying the capital city of the state, Amaravati. "While the YSRCP is speaking of three capitals, the BJP-led central government has filed an affidavit in the High Court saying it has nothing to do with the trifurcation. This is proof of the nexus between the two parties," Sailajanath alleged.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for Amaravati five years ago on the same day. Now Amaravati is being destroyed by YSRCP. The place where the PM laid the foundation is in dilapidated condition. The Congress party demands that Amaravati should remain the sole capital of the state. The YSRCP govt should call for an all-party meeting in this regard." Other opposition leaders of the state, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Ch Babu Rao and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, have slammed the YSRCP government for the decision to trifurcate the state capital. (ANI)

