Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's Putin says he believes nearly 5,000 people killed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Moscow believed that nearly 5,000 people had been killed in fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. "There are a lot of casualties from both sides, more than 2,000 from each side," Putin told a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club. Nagorno-Karabakh said 874 of its military personnel had been killed since Sept.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:44 IST
Russia's Putin says he believes nearly 5,000 people killed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Russia President Vladimir Putin (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Moscow believed that nearly 5,000 people had been killed in fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. "There are a lot of casualties from both sides, more than 2,000 from each side," Putin told a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Nagorno-Karabakh said 874 of its military personnel had been killed since Sept. 27, in addition to 37 civilians. Azerbaijan says 61 Azeri civilians have been killed and 291 wounded but has not disclosed its military casualties. Putin also said the United States would help Russia broker a solution to the conflict.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Magnussen interested in IndyCar future after F1

Kevin Magnussen said on Thursday he would love to race in America when he leaves the Haas Formula One team at the end of the season, if he could not find another seat on the grand prix grid.U.S.-owned Haas earlier announced they would not b...

Municipal Commissioner caught taking Rs 1.65 lakh as bribe

Hyderabad, Oct 22 PTI The Municipal Commissioner ofMahabubnagar in Telangana was on Thursdaytrapped by thethe Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB for allegedly taking Rs 1.65lakh as bribeThe Municipal Commissioner was caught in his office whenhe dem...

Protest planned over police shooting of Black couple in Illinois

Protesters planned to gather on Thursday in Waukegan, Illinois, to bring attention to a police shooting that killed a Black man and wounded his girlfriend, a local Black Lives Matter organizer said. The protesters will be demanding answers ...

COVID patient death: Kerala CM dismisses concerns aired by doc over medical negligence

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday dismissed concerns raised by a staff of the government medical college hospital in Kochi over alleged medical negligence, which led to the death of a COVID-19 patient, refuting the charges ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020