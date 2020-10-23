Left Menu
Only those who vote for BJP to get COVID vaccine shows it's discriminatory nature: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Bharatiya Janata party for promising free COVID-19 vaccine to those who vote for BJP in Bihar elections through its manifesto and said it shows discriminatory nature of the party.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 11:53 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to the reporters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Bharatiya Janata party for promising free COVID-19 vaccine to those who vote for BJP in Bihar elections through its manifesto and said it shows discriminatory nature of the party. "Earlier it used to be - 'tum mujhe khoon do,main tumhe azadi dunga' (You give me blood, I will give you freedom) and now it's - 'tum mujhe vote do,hum tumhe vaccine denge' (Give us vote, we will give you vaccine). Only those who vote for BJP will get vaccine, it shows BJP's discriminatory nature," Raut said on BJP's promise of free COVID vaccine to all in Bihar.

"This kind of statement is bringing disgrace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Are preparations underway to divide the country? First, they used to divide people in the name of caste and religion and now the same is going on in the name of the vaccine," he added. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after approval of coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the state will get vaccinated free of cost. Three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in the country, out of which two are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III trials.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto. Assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. BJP is fighting the polls in alliance with JD-U, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). (ANI)

