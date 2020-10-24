Left Menu
Development News Edition

Early TV ratings data show drop for second Trump-Biden debate

Updated ratings will be released later on Friday. The figures represent the audience average across Walt Disney Co's ABC, Viacom Inc's CBS, Comcast Corp's NBC and MSNBC, Fox News Channel and CNN, owned by AT&T Inc. For the September debate, preliminary figures showed 62 million people tuned in on those same networks, CNN said. During the Thursday night event, Biden renewed his attacks on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while Trump leveled unfounded corruption accusations at Biden and his family .

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 00:40 IST
Early TV ratings data show drop for second Trump-Biden debate

More than 50 million people watched Republican U.S. President Donald Trump debate Democratic challenger Joe Biden on the six largest broadcast and cable television networks, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings data released on Friday. The numbers for the Thursday night face-off fell from initial figures for the pair's first debate in September. Updated ratings will be released later on Friday.

The figures represent the audience average across Walt Disney Co's ABC, Viacom Inc's CBS, Comcast Corp's NBC and MSNBC, Fox News Channel and CNN, owned by AT&T Inc. For the September debate, preliminary figures showed 62 million people tuned in on those same networks, CNN said.

During the Thursday night event, Biden renewed his attacks on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while Trump leveled unfounded corruption accusations at Biden and his family . It was the last televised face-off before the Nov. 3 election. Trump initially adopted a more restrained tone than in the first debate, which was quickly derailed by his constant interruptions. Final ratings data for that matchup showed the TV audience averaged 73.1 million, ranking as the second-biggest telecast of the year.

The most-watched presidential debate in U.S. history was a 2016 event between Trump and Hillary Clinton, seen by 84 million TV viewers.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI recovers cash, gold ornaments worth over Rs 87 lakh from premises of sr accountant

The CBI on Friday recovered cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 87 lakh during searches at the premises of a senior accountant who works in the office of Imphal accountant general, officials said. Konjengbam Ibothem Singh was booked by th...

Biden win would bring relief but few fixes, says Merkel ally

A sigh of relief would go around the world if Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency but Berlin would still face many of the same policy problems with Washington, Germanys coordinator for transatlantic ties said on Friday....

Rajasthan govt to launch campaign to check food adulteration during festive season from Oct 26

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup on Friday issued an order for the launch of a special campaign from next week to check food adulteration during the festive season, an official release said. The campaign will be run from October 26 ...

Mathura: Court rejects bail plea of two in murder case

The district and sessions court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of two people in a murder caseAshish Chaturvedi, alias Chulli and Abhishek Chaturvedi, alias Pav, are accused of killing Basant Lal Chaturvedi and Sundar Lal Chaturvedi. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020