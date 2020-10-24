Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tensions remain high between Thai government and protesters

In addition to calling for Prayuth's resignation, the protesters' core demands also include a more democratic constitution and reforms to the monarchy. The protesters charge that Prayuth, who as then-army commander led a 2014 coup, was returned to power unfairly in last year's general election because laws had been changed to favor a pro-military party.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 24-10-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 15:18 IST
Tensions remain high between Thai government and protesters

Thailand's government and the country's pro-democracy movement appeared no closer to resolving their differences Saturday, as the protesters' evening deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down approached. Prayuth's office issued a statement repeating his plea to resolve differences through Parliament, which will discuss the political situation in a special session starting Monday.

“Although the ongoing political situation comprises many opposing views among different groups, we should rather take this as an opportunity for Thais to consult each other on what is best for the nation,” said the statement. Prayuth this past week issued a call to allow Parliament to seek a solution to the crisis, and in a gesture to appease the protesters, revoked a state of emergency for Bangkok he had imposed a week earlier that made protest rallies illegal.

“If all parties are committed to exercise full restraint and flexibility, the circumstances would be more conducive to de-escalating the current tense political conflict and reaching an outcome that is acceptable to all stakeholders,” said Saturday's statement, quoting government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri. The protesters, however, said they were sticking to a deadline of 10 p.m. Saturday for Prayuth to meet their demands that he resign, and that their arrested comrades be released from jail.

One of the protest leaders, Jatupat “Pai Dao Din” Boonpattararaksa, told a crowd outside Bangkok Remand Prison that protesters should gather there Saturday and consider their next step as they wait for a response from Prayuth. Protesters had rallied outside the prison on Friday to press for their comrades' release. They welcomed the release of Jatupat, who called for seven others still imprisoned to be freed.

However, three prominent protest leaders were denied release on bail Saturday morning. In addition to calling for Prayuth's resignation, the protesters' core demands also include a more democratic constitution and reforms to the monarchy.

The protesters charge that Prayuth, who as then-army commander led a 2014 coup, was returned to power unfairly in last year's general election because laws had been changed to favor a pro-military party. The protesters also say that a constitution written and passed under military rule is undemocratic. The implicit criticism of the monarchy, which protesters believe wields too much power, has irked conservative Thais because it traditionally has been treated as sacrosanct and a pillar of national identity.

There is concern that the situation may become more volatile, because in the past week there has been a mobilization of forces who claim to be defenders of the monarchy. Royalists held rallies in several cities, in many cases led by local civil servants. On Wednesday, a small counter-protest held in Bangkok turned violent when a few attendees attacked anti-government students.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn made a rare appearance Friday night as he and Queen Suthida and other members of the royal family walked through a crowd of ardent royalists who had gathered on a street to cheer him as he passed by. The king, in an unusually informal manner, was seen on a widely circulated video giving thanks to an onlooker who earlier in the week had held up a sign supporting the monarchy in the midst of anti-government supporters. The video showed the queen pointing out the man to the king.

Vajiralongkorn also spoke briefly with Suwit Thongprasert, a royalist activist who had been part of a group whose violent protests in 2014 put pressure on an elected government that helped trigger the coup led by Prayuth. Suwit was a Buddhist monk known as Buddha Issara when he was a leader of the right-wing People's Democratic Reform Committee during the 2014 protests..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JK Cong asks Mehbooba to desist from making 'provocative', 'irresponsible' remarks on national flag

Asking former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to desist from making highly provocative and irresponsible remarks on the national flag, the Congress unit in the Union Territory on Saturday strongly condemned the PDP chiefs st...

Bulgarian capital Sofia shuts nightclubs as COVID infections surge

Bulgarias capital Sofia, home to some 2 million people, will close nightclubs and discos on Sunday for two weeks as it grapples to contain a surge in coronavirus infections straining its health system, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said on Satur...

HC seeks list of pending cases against ex, sitting MPs, MLAs

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justic...

4 scientists selected for Distinguished Alumnus Award of IISC

Dr Rajalakshmi Menon, a scientist, who contributed towards the indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control system, inducted into the Indian Air Force, is among the four outstanding scientists and engineers selected for the Distinguished A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020