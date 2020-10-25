VCK stages protest, seeks ban on 'Manusmriti'

Left Menu
The VCK leader has denied denigrating women and insisted he was working for their emancipation. Following a complaint, a case was registered against Thirumavalavan by police under IPC sections, including one related to promoting enmity.

Led by party chief and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK cadres held placards alleging that the text "belittled" working classes and justified violence against them. Image Credit: Twitter(@thirumaofficial)

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a protest here on Saturday seeking a ban on the ancient Hindu text "Manusmriti", alleging it denigrated women. Led by party chief and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK cadres held placards alleging that the text "belittled" working classes and justified violence against them.

Also, they alleged it had disparaging reference to women and sought a ban on the text. Outfits including the Dravidar Kazhagam and the May 17 supported the protest.

On Friday, a video clip of the VCK chief went viral, in which he had purportedly used a word linking it to the text and it triggered a controversy with Hindu outfits alleging that Thirumavalavan's comment was against both Hinduism and women. The BJP has lashed out at him and sought an apology.

The allegation against the Chidambaram (SC) Member of Parliament was that he spoke ill of women while citing the Manusmriti, believed to be over 1,000-year-old and encompassing several diktats and offering opinions as well. The VCK leader has denied denigrating women and insisted he was working for their emancipation.

Following a complaint, a case was registered against Thirumavalavan by police under IPC sections, including one related to promoting enmity. Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam said while commenting on such matters, one should exercise caution and deprecated hurting the sentiments of people following any religion.

DMK president M K Stalin condemned the filing of the FIR and Hindu Makkal Katchi chief Arjun Sampath has demanded that Thirumavalavan apologises for his remarks.

