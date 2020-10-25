Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong has formed 'radical syndicate' with Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI; RJD also its part: BJP

Naqvi also claimed that when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was contesting the 2019 general elections from Wayanad in Kerala, people across the country were shocked to see more flags of Jamaat-e-Islami than of his party in the political rallies there. The Minister also alleged that Gandhi never misses a chance to meet the families of PFI members and those who were arrested by police for involvement in anti-national activities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 18:10 IST
Cong has formed 'radical syndicate' with Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI; RJD also its part: BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of forming a “radical syndicate” along with the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Popular Front of India and supporting extremism in the country, and asked if Tejaswi Yadav and his party RJD in poll-bound Bihar are also part of the alleged arrangement. Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the opposition party has entered into an understanding with the Welfare Party, a political outfit of the Jamaat-e-Islami, and with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Political group Jamaat-e-Islami has been banned by the Centre under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, while the PFI is an alleged radical group facing allegations of providing funds for protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “The grand old party has formed a brand-new alliance with radical organisations -- Jamaat-e-Islami and PFI. For the greed of power, the Congress has formed this ‘radical syndicate’ to support radicalism in the country,” Naqvi claimed while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters. “We want to ask Tejashwi Yadav whether along with Congress, his party (RJD) has also made an understanding with Jamaat-e-Islami and other radical elements in Bihar. These are questions of national security, not politics,” Naqvi said.

He said Shiv Sena, which has formed a government in Maharashtra in alliance with the Congress, would also have to answer similar questions. Naqvi also claimed that when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was contesting the 2019 general elections from Wayanad in Kerala, people across the country were shocked to see more flags of Jamaat-e-Islami than of his party in the political rallies there.

The Minister also alleged that Gandhi never misses a chance to meet the families of PFI members and those who were arrested by police for involvement in anti-national activities. This was an apparent reference to the recent meeting of Gandhi, a Kerala MP, with the wife of a journalist from the state who was arrested while on his way to Hathras in UP, to meet the family of the Dalit woman who died last month after being allegedly raped by four upper caste men. The journalist, Siddique Kappan, is alleged to have links with the PFI. The BJP in alliance with the JD(U) and other parties is facing a challenge from an alliance of the RJD, Congress and left parties in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy going back to games with no fans due to virus cases

Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again. A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for soccer games and other sports.The move...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple his 11-month-old government; says that party should pay more attention to country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple his 11-month-old government says that party should pay more attention to country....

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. MI are at the top of the table with 14 points and have won their last fixture comfortably against Chennai Super Kings b...

Spain decrees new state of emergency in COVID-19 fight

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency on Sunday in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, imposing local nightime curfews and banning travel between regions in certain cases. We are living in an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020