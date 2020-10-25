Left Menu
PAGD bunch of Pak stooges; Mehbooba disrespected tricolor: BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Sunday attacked the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), saying his party will oppose all "seditious acts" proposed to promote separatism in Kashmir under the guise of political discourse.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-10-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 21:41 IST
Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Sunday attacked the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), saying his party will oppose all "seditious acts" proposed to promote separatism in Kashmir under the guise of political discourse. He was speaking at a meeting of senior party leaders which was convened to discuss the political scenario after NC, PDP and other main political outfits in the valley joined hands and sought restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019 status of Jammu and Kashmir, a party release said.

He castigated members of the alliance for their "anti-national" stance over the abrogation of provisions of Articles 370. The BJP leader said his party would oppose all such "seditious acts proposed by those entities which are dying to promote separatism in the valley under the guise of political discourse of mainstream parties".

"This political amalgamation (PAGD) is a flock of Pakistani puppets who can go to any extent for ensuring petty political gains," Gupta claimed. On Saturday, the PAGD that is fighting for the restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir met in Srinagar and named National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah as its chairperson and Mehbooba Mufti as its deputy chairperson. Abdullah asserted that the seven-party alliance is an anti-BJP platform and not an anti-national grouping.

Mufti, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, said she is not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year are rolled back. She had said she would hold the national flag only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state is restored.

Gupta claimed the situation in Kashmir is not akin to that in the 1980s which spoiled the future of almost three generations. "People now are well aware of the game plan of these so called leaders and will never fall prey to their evil designs as they have faith in central dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is eager to ensure all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The BJP leader said that the plan being hatched under the Gupkar deal will never see the light of day as all the parties which are part of this "unholy alliance" have been exposed a number of times, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are in no mood to listen to their "lies". The release said that the meeting resolved to bring before the people the "wrong-doings" of alliance members and how they kept them away from peace, progress and prosperity.

