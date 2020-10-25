Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration with Israel

The ministry statement came three days after President Donald Trump announced that Sudan would start normalizing ties with Israel. Sudan is the third Arab state to normalise ties with Israel this year, as part of US-brokered deals in the run-up to Election Day, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The Palestinians say the recognitions amount to betrayal..

PTI | Khartoum | Updated: 25-10-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 23:22 IST
Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration with Israel
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Sudanese and Israeli officials will meet in the coming weeks to discuss a package of cooperation deals to "achieve the mutual interests of the two peoples," Sudan's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. The ministry statement came three days after President Donald Trump announced that Sudan would start normalizing ties with Israel. The statement said the deals would cover agriculture, trade, aviation and migration, but did not provide details on the timing or location of the meetings.

Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tweeted on Sunday saying that Israel was "sending $5 million worth of wheat immediately to our new friends" in Sudan. The normalisation deal came with another pledge by Trump to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. The US has linked de-listing Sudan to the deal to normalize ties with the Jewish state.

Both deals would open the door for Sudan to get international loans and aid, which it needs to revive its battered economy and rescue its transition to democracy. A popular uprising last year led the military to overthrow the longtime autocrat, Omar al-Bashir. Sudan's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the US would also work with its international partners to relieve the country's foreign debt, which exceeds $60 billion. Both the US and Israel would also help Sudan "consolidate its democracy, enhance food security...and fight terrorism," it said.

Sudan has agreed to designate Lebanon's Hezbollah movement as a terrorist organisation, something that Israel has long sought from its neighbours and others in the international community, a senior US official said last week. Hezbollah condemned Sudan's deal with Israel in a statement on Sunday, saying it was made "in return for a miserly and insignificant price," and would lead to the downfall of the transitional government.

Sudan's transitional government has promised elections as soon as 2022. However, some factions within the political alliance supporting the government have voiced their opposition normalisation with Israel, including Sudan's former Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi who heads the country's largest political party. Sudan is the third Arab state to normalise ties with Israel this year, as part of US-brokered deals in the run-up to Election Day, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The Palestinians say the recognitions amount to betrayal.

TRENDING

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel to start COVID-19 vaccine human trials on Nov. 1

Israel will begin human trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by a research institute overseen by the Defence Ministry on Nov. 1 after receiving regulatory approval, the ministry said on Sunday. The Israel Institute for Biologic...

Raj govt to appoint 29 sports medallists to state service on out-of-turn-basis

The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced that 29 sports medallists will be appointed to the state service on an out-of-turn basis. It also said the daily allowance for players of the state will be doubled.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has...

Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan c Jofra Archer b Kartik Tyagi 37 Quinton de Kock b Jofra Archer 6 Suryakumar Yadav c Stokes b Shreyas Gopal 40 Saurabh Tiwary...

Amazon wins interim relief; Future-Reliance deal put on hold

Amazon.com Inc on Sunday won an interim award against its partner Future Group selling retail business to Reliance Industries Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single-judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold. Amazon, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020