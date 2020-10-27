Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not doing many rallies to prevent spread of coronavirus: Joe Biden

On Friday, Dr. Tony Fauci, the nation's most respected infectious disease expert, publicly acknowledged that the president has not even met with his COVID-19 team for months," he said. On Monday evening, his campaign announced that Biden would be travelling to the battleground state of Michigan later this week to "discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country." Trump had won the 2016 elections in Michigan by just 10,000 votes, the lowest in presidential elections.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 09:16 IST
Not doing many rallies to prevent spread of coronavirus: Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has justified his decision not to hold public rallies and restrict his travel, arguing that he does not want the spread of coronavirus in the country. The US had more than 481,372 new cases of COVID-19 last week, setting a record for the most new infections reported in a week since the pandemic began. Nearly half the country set records for new COVID-19 cases in a week while five states had a record number of deaths in a week: Montana, North Carolina, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The US reports a new COVID-19 case every 1.26 seconds, according to a USA Today analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Worldwide, there have been more than 43 million coronavirus infections. "The big difference between us - and reason why it looks like we're not traveling -we're not putting on super spreaders. We are doing what we're doing here," Biden, 77, told reporters in his home State of Delaware on Monday.

"Everybody's wearing a mask and trying as best we can to be socially distanced. And that's what we're doing. You've attended a number of our press conferences as well. It's important to be responsible," Biden said. The former vice president, who is leading in national polls against his Republican rival incumbent President Donald Trump, exuded confidence of winning the November 3 election.

"You know me. I am not overconfident about anything. I just wanna make sure we can earn every vote possible. That's why we're here. And you know that- that blue wall has to be re-established. With the grace of God and the goodwill of the neighbours, I'm gonna win Pennsylvania. It's a matter of a great deal to me personally as well as politically,” he said. "I think we're gonna win Michigan. I think we're gonna win Wisconsin. I think we're gonna win Minnesota. I think we have a fighting chance in Ohio. I think we have a fighting chance in North Carolina. We have a fighting chance in Georgia. A fighting chance in Iowa. So fortunately because of over six million individual voters average contributors - average contribution USD 49 we're able to compete. Like we haven't been able to compete before in all these different states," he said.

Biden said he will trave to Iowa, Wisconsin, Georgia, Florida and maybe other places as well. "There's a lot we've been doing as well in terms of being online and social ..everything from fundraising efforts to making sure we meet. I met today with a group of leaders in the Democratic Party laying out where we're gonna go. Getting their input and the like,” he asserted.

Biden slammed Trump for his alleged failure to control coronavirus. "The bottom line is Donald Trump is the worst possible president, the worst possible person to try to lead us through this pandemic. He either doesn't have any idea what to do or he just doesn't care. On Friday, Dr. Tony Fauci, the nation's most respected infectious disease expert, publicly acknowledged that the president has not even met with his COVID-19 team for months," he said.

On Monday evening, his campaign announced that Biden would be travelling to the battleground state of Michigan later this week to "discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country." Trump had won the 2016 elections in Michigan by just 10,000 votes, the lowest in presidential elections. Both Trump and his vice president Mike Pence are campaigning in Michigan this week. Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris was in Michigan over the weekend. Jill Biden is also planning to campaign in Michigan on behalf of her husband this week.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to push into Georgia as Trump embarks on three-state campaign spree

With just a week to go until the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will criss-cross the country on Tuesday in an intense day of campaigning that will also see former President Barack Obama back on the stump.Trai...

Governing Saskatchewan Party projected to win election in Canadian province

The right-of-center Saskatchewan Party was on course for re-election in the Canadian province of Saskatchewans election on Monday, media organizations reported, following the countrys latest vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.The Saskatchewa...

Barcelona delays censure vote against Bartomeu amid pandemic

Barcelona is waiting for authorisation from local health officials before scheduling a referendum that could lead to the ouster of club president Josep Bartomeu and his board of directors. Club members have called for a motion of censure ag...

Thieves take $1M worth of gloves meant for Florida hospitals

Thieves have stolen over 6 million gloves, worth 1 million, meant for first responders at Florida hospitals. Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry, said it received the shipment at its office in Coral Sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020