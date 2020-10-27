BJP candidates including Union minister Puri file nomination papers for polls to 10 RS seats in UP

Left Menu
Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI) BJP candidates, including Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, for the upcoming biennial elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh filed their nomination papers on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, a party spokesperson said. The party had on Monday announced the names of eight candidates include Puri, MPs Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, B L Varma and Seema Dwivedi.

Also present on the occasion were state unit president of the party Swatantra Dev Singh, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma among other senior party leaders, the spokesperson said. Tuesday is the last date for filing of nominations for the poll scheduled for November 9.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced elections to the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 25. With the BJP having 304 members in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, the election may turn out to be a nearly one-sided affair for the party, feel poll analysts.

The BJP's all eight nominees for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh are likely to win as the party has the three-fourth majority in the state assembly. Of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh that are falling vacant, three are of the BJP, four of Samajwadi party, two of Bahujan Samaj Party and one of Congress.

