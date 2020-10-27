Cash seizure at house of BJP candidate's kin: MLC among other leaders under house arrest after they decide to meet CEC

BJP MLC Ramchander Rao, among other party leaders, was placed under house arrest on Tuesday morning after they decided to meet the chief election commissioner (CEC) following the recovery of Rs 18.67 lakh on Monday from the house of a relative of the BJP candidate for Dubbak Assembly bypoll. The Dubbak Assembly bypoll is scheduled for November 3.

Accusing the police of planting the money, Rao alleged the ruling party ordered raids on the houses of BJP candidate Raghunandhan Rao's relatives, located outside the constituency, because of the fear of losing the seat. "This shows the high-handed manner of the police." "Yesterday (Monday), our state President Bandi Sanjay was also manhandled when he visited that area in Siddipet. Police wanted to plant money at the house. This particular episode has to be brought to the notice of the Election Commission. So, the BJP today decided to meet the chief election commissioner and submit a memorandum. We have also sought an appointment of Telangana governor to submit a memorandum regarding the same," MLC Rao said.

Telangana BJP chief Kumar was detained after he reached Siddipet where the raids were conducted. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy also reached Siddipet late on Monday evening, following the seizure of Rs 18.67 lakh in cash from the residence of a close relative of BJP candidate Rao. The relative has been identified as Surabhi Anjan Rao.

After the raids, the BJP workers alleged that police brought the money in a bag to plant it at the location. Siddipet police said Rs 18.67 lakh cash was seized, of which the BJP workers snatched over Rs 12 lakh and ran away from the spot.

"The remaining Rs 6,67,000 has been seized by the Siddipet executive magistrate," Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said. The Siddipet Commissioner of Police added that the raids were conduction at three places, including the house of municipality Chairman Raja Nararsa.