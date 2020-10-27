Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cash seizure at house of BJP candidate's kin: MLC among other leaders under house arrest after they decide to meet CEC

BJP MLC Ramchander Rao, among other party leaders, was placed under house arrest on Tuesday morning after they decided to meet the chief election commissioner (CEC) following the recovery of Rs 18.67 lakh on Monday from the house of a relative of the BJP candidate for Dubbak Assembly bypoll.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:13 IST
Cash seizure at house of BJP candidate's kin: MLC among other leaders under house arrest after they decide to meet CEC
BJP MLC Ramchander Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLC Ramchander Rao, among other party leaders, was placed under house arrest on Tuesday morning after they decided to meet the chief election commissioner (CEC) following the recovery of Rs 18.67 lakh on Monday from the house of a relative of the BJP candidate for Dubbak Assembly bypoll. The Dubbak Assembly bypoll is scheduled for November 3.

Accusing the police of planting the money, Rao alleged the ruling party ordered raids on the houses of BJP candidate Raghunandhan Rao's relatives, located outside the constituency, because of the fear of losing the seat. "This shows the high-handed manner of the police." "Yesterday (Monday), our state President Bandi Sanjay was also manhandled when he visited that area in Siddipet. Police wanted to plant money at the house. This particular episode has to be brought to the notice of the Election Commission. So, the BJP today decided to meet the chief election commissioner and submit a memorandum. We have also sought an appointment of Telangana governor to submit a memorandum regarding the same," MLC Rao said.

Telangana BJP chief Kumar was detained after he reached Siddipet where the raids were conducted. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy also reached Siddipet late on Monday evening, following the seizure of Rs 18.67 lakh in cash from the residence of a close relative of BJP candidate Rao. The relative has been identified as Surabhi Anjan Rao.

After the raids, the BJP workers alleged that police brought the money in a bag to plant it at the location. Siddipet police said Rs 18.67 lakh cash was seized, of which the BJP workers snatched over Rs 12 lakh and ran away from the spot.

"The remaining Rs 6,67,000 has been seized by the Siddipet executive magistrate," Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said. The Siddipet Commissioner of Police added that the raids were conduction at three places, including the house of municipality Chairman Raja Nararsa.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech government seeks to extend emergency powers to battle COVID surge

The Czech government will ask lawmakers to extend its emergency powers until Dec. 3, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday, as it tries to stem one of the strongest surges in COVID-19 infections in Europe.The government has strictly t...

People News Roundup: UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' case

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp wife beater caseHollywood star Johnny Depp will find out on Nov. 2 the outcome of his libel action against a British newspaper which l...

Health News Roundup: German minister warns of 20,000 new daily virus cases within days; Alarmed Europe prepares for more COVID pain amid rising discontent and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.German minister warns of 20,000 new daily virus cases within daysThe number of new coronavirus infections in Germany is likely to reach 20,000 a day by the end of the week, Economy Minist...

11 suspects to appear in Magistrate's court in dubious land deal case

A senior government official is among 11 suspects expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court in connection with dubious land deals amounting to almost R124 million.It is alleged that during February 2012, a complaint was made abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020