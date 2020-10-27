Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM slams 'dynastic corruption', says it had become part of political culture in some states

Inaugurating a three-day national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption organised by the CBI, the prime minister said that inaction in a single corruption case forms the foundation for future scams and corruption. "Dynastic corruption, as in corruption transferred from one generation to another, has grown over decades to become a formidable challenge before the country," he said "During the past decades, we have seen that when one generation of corrupt people is not punished adequately, its subsequent generations indulge in corruption with more impunity," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:11 IST
PM slams 'dynastic corruption', says it had become part of political culture in some states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday batted for strong action against "dynastic corruption", saying it has become a part of the political culture in some states and has emerged as a formidable challenge that is hollowing out the country. Inaugurating a three-day national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption organised by the CBI, the prime minister said that inaction in a single corruption case forms the foundation for future scams and corruption.

"Dynastic corruption, as in corruption transferred from one generation to another, has grown over decades to become a formidable challenge before the country," he said "During the past decades, we have seen that when one generation of corrupt people is not punished adequately, its subsequent generations indulge in corruption with more impunity," he said. When a generation sees that a corrupt person in the family is let off without or very little punishment, their courage to indulge in corrupt activities grows manifolds, he said.

"Because of this, it has become a part of the political culture in some states. Corruption running through generations and the dynasty of corruption are hollowing out the country like a termite," Modi said. His remarks came ahead of the first phase of voting in the Bihar assembly election, where the BJP-JD(U) alliance has been targeting Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of 'Mahagathbandhan', over corruption cases against his jailed father and RJD leader Lalu Prasad. When suitable action is not taken in corruption cases, it becomes normalised in society, the prime minister said.

"People know, the media knows that a person has made crores of rupees through corrupt means, but they also start taking it normally. "This situation is a major obstacle in the growth of the country. It is a hindrance to a prosperous and self-dependent India," he said. The prime minister said there is a need to have systemic checks, effective audits, capacity building and training against corruption.

"Fighting corruption is not a job of a single agency but is a collective responsibility," Modi said. During the conference, senior officials of the government, including the Home Secretary, the Comptroller and Auditor General, and the Finance Secretary, will discuss crucial issues related to investigation challenges in foreign jurisdiction, matters linked to vigilance and corruption, amendments in Prevention of Corruption Act among others.

The national conference organised by the CBI coincides with the 'Vigilance Awareness Week', which is observed in the country annually from October 27 to November 2. "Activities in this conference would be focused on vigilance issues aimed at raising awareness and reaffirming India's commitment to the promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation," a government statement said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer CEO: may be a week between conclusive vaccine data, public notification

Pfizer Incs Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Tuesday that once it knows whether the vaccine candidate it is developing with Germanys BioNTech SE works, it could be a week before it lets the public know, making it unlikely it will relea...

Lenovo Hybrid Classroom solutions introduced to build student engagement

Lenovo today introduced Hybrid Classroom solutions, a comprehensive portfolio of smarter collaboration technologies to build better connections between teachers and students and drive engagement in distance learning and hybrid learning scen...

Rubio unveils bill to kick blacklisted Chinese firms out of U.S. markets

Top Republican Senator Marco Rubio has introduced legislation to block access to U.S. capital markets for Chinese companies that have been blacklisted by Washington, threatening a blow against Chinese firms that rely on U.S. investors for f...

SC asks Centre to take further steps to bring back remaining Indians stranded in Kuwait

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to take steps to bring back remaining Indians stranded in Kuwait amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has said that out of 1.3 lakh citizens who had enrolled for the repatriation with its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020