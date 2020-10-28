Left Menu
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump holds two rallies in Arizona, where polls show him narrowly trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, as the White House race heads into its final six days. Biden receives a briefing from public health experts and delivers a speech in Delaware on fighting COVID-19. -The election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing for either Trump or Biden. -More than 70 million Americans have already cast ballots, more than half the total turnout of the 2016 election.

-Biden is tantalizingly close to a prize that has eluded generations of Democratic presidential candidates: Texas. -Whoever wins the election will face a generation of low-to-middle income Americans struggling to get back to work because of a health crisis not seen in more than 100 years. -Nine years after completing a prison sentence for a gang-related shooting, Angel Sanchez cast his first ballot in a U.S. presidential election, one of a growing number of Americans with felony convictions who regained the right to vote.

-In the historically Black neighborhoods of Waco, Texas, the usual get-out-the-vote activities were upended by the pandemic. But Black voters are turning out in record numbers anyway. -Trump questioned the integrity of the U.S. election again, saying it would be "inappropriate" to take extra time to count the tens of millions of ballots cast by mail. -The Texas Supreme Court ruled that the state's Republican governor may limit drop-off sites for election ballots, in a political win for Trump.

-For Trump, his golf courses are jewels in his business empire. But his strategy of building homes on and around fairways purchased at a relative bargain appears to have made little progress. -The Trump campaign says its website was defaced and it is working with law enforcement to investigate the attack.

-POLL: Biden's lead over Trump in Michigan is looking increasingly comfortable but the two remain neck and neck in North Carolina. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE -Biden plans to scrap what he calls the "dangerous failure" of Trump's maximum pressure policy on Iran should he win the U.S. election, but after years of confrontation his diplomacy-first approach to a historic Middle East foe could prove an unforgiving challenge.

INVESTOR VIEW -The outlook for the U.S. economy has dimmed in the run-up to the election, according to a Reuters poll which showed that a recent resurgence in coronavirus cases ran a high risk of halting the economic recovery. ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct. 28: -Trump campaigns in Bullhead City and Goodyear, Arizona. -Biden is expected to remain in his home state of Delaware.

(Editing by Giles Elgood)

