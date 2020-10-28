Left Menu
Bihar polls: DM asks RO to enquire after BJP minister wears mask with party symbol to polling booth

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar on Wednesday arrived at a polling booth in Gaya to cast his vote wearing a mask with his party's symbol printed on it.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:21 IST
Bihar Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar at polling booth in Gaya on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar on Wednesday arrived at a polling booth in Gaya to cast his vote wearing a mask with his party's symbol printed on it. Prem Kumar rode a cycle on his way to the polling booth.

District Magistrate Gaya has taken suo moto cognizance after media showed visuals of Minister Prem Kumar at the polling booth wearing the BJP symbol. The DM has asked the Returning Officer to enquire. If found to be true, the Returning Officer will be filing an FIR for violating the model code of conduct against Prem Kumar under Kotwali police station. Over 48 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls on Wednesday.

The Election Commission (EC) informed that in 31,371 polling stations in Bihar, 41,689 ballot units, 31,371 control units and 31,371 VVPATs have been deployed. Polling for the second phase to take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10. (ANI)

