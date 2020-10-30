Congress meets Bihar Governor, demands suspension of CM, DyCM over Munger firing incident

A Congress delegation led by party leader Randeep Surjewala met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan in Patna on Friday, over Munger lathi-charge and firing incident and demanded immediate suspension of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. "We demanded immediate suspension of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. A compensation of Rs 50 lakhs must be given to the family of the man who was killed," Surjewala said to the media as he sharpened his attack on the JD(U)-BJP government over the Munger firing incident

An 18-year-old man was shot dead and some people were injured in a firing incident after clashes occurred during the immersion of Goddess Durga in Munger on the night of October 26. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday ordered the immediate removal of Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of Munger over arson in the district of poll-bound Bihar.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba AO, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh that has to be completed with the next seven days. New District Magistrate and the SP will be posted in Munger today itself. Unidentified persons caused arson at Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and SP office in Munger, setting several vehicles on fire and damaging office on Thursday. (ANI)