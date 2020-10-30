Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania's Magufuli leads presidential race as opposition cries foul

Magufuli has garnered 84.67% of the vote from 142 constituencies that have reported so far, just over half of the total, the state broadcaster TBC said, citing the electoral commission. Tundu Lissu, his main challenger, has said that he won't accept the eventual election results - expected within the next few days - due to the irregularities.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:51 IST
Tanzania's Magufuli leads presidential race as opposition cries foul

Tanzania's President John Magufuli is leading the presidential election count, preliminary results showed on Friday, after a contest this week dismissed by the opposition as a "travesty" of a poll due to widespread irregularities. Magufuli's CCM party, a version of which has held power in Tanzania since independence from Britain in 1961, has already retained power in the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar with 76% of the vote.

Dozens of opposition party officials and members were arrested in Zanzibar on Thursday and at least one is in hospital with severe injuries after he was beaten by the police, who have not commented on the incident. Magufuli has garnered 84.67% of the vote from 142 constituencies that have reported so far, just over half of the total, the state broadcaster TBC said, citing the electoral commission.

Tundu Lissu, his main challenger, has said that he won't accept the eventual election results - expected within the next few days - due to the irregularities. Lissu is running for the Chadema party. The U.S. Embassy in the East African country said there had been "credible allegations of significant election-related fraud and intimidation" in Wednesday's poll in which voters were electing a president and lawmakers.

The vote was marred by allegations of arrests of candidates and protesters, restrictions on agents of political parties to access polling stations, multiple voting, pre-ticking of ballots and widespread blocking of social media, the U.S. Embassy said. Officials at the electoral commission were not immediately available for comment on allegations of irregularities. On Wednesday, the commission denied allegations of fake ballots, saying they were unofficial and unsubstantiated.

Magufuli is seeking a second, five-year term, and has promised voters that he will boost the economy by completing ambitious infrastructure projects he started in his first term. Zitto Kabwe, the leader of the main opposition party in Zanzibar, ACT-Wazalendo, and Chadema's leader in parliament, Freeman Mbowe, are among dozens of opposition candidates who have lost their seats to the ruling party. (Writing by Duncan Miriri and Giulia Paravicini, Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian COVID cases climb as government mulls lockdown

Belgium, one of worst affected European countries by the new coronavirus, recorded an average of 15,316 new infections per day in mid-October, health officials said on Friday, hours before the government was due to consider a lockdown. Home...

Maha CM to decide on Urmila's name for Council seat: Raut

Mumbai, Oct 30 PTIAmid speculation that the Maharashtra government will recommend actor Urmila Matondkars name for her nomination to the state Legislative Council, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ...

Activists converge on Warsaw for 'biggest' protests against abortion ruling

Protesters were planning to converge on Warsaw from across Poland on Friday for what police said would likely be the biggest demonstrations yet against a court ruling that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion. Tens of thousands of activ...

Experienced middle-order helps, but we always look to get good starts: De Kock

Mumbai Indians opener Quinton De Kock says having an experienced and strong middle-order is always a plus for any team but it does not make the job of the openers easy since they are responsible for teams good starts Table-toppers Mumbai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020