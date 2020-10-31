Left Menu
Won't be part of all-party delegation on Punjab farm bills, says AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and leader of opposition in Punjab, Harpal Singh Cheema announced on Saturday that his party would not be a part of the delegation headed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to meet the President over the controversial farm laws, describing it as a mere "political drama."

Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP MLA from Dirba and leader of the opposition in the Punjab assembly. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and leader of opposition in Punjab, Harpal Singh Cheema announced on Saturday that his party would not be a part of the delegation headed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to meet the President over the controversial farm laws, describing it as a mere "political drama." Cheema made it clear that the three farm bills passed by the state government in the specially convened Vidhan Sabha on October 20 by rushing amendments to negate the controversial laws would be meaningless, saying that it would not help protect the interests of the farmers.

He said that there was no point in meeting the President since the Governor of Punjab had not yet signed the proposed Bills. "Captain Amarinder Singh is trying to fool the people of Punjab, especially the farmers, by projecting himself as their true champion," Cheema said. AAP leader said that Singh was a mere puppet in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was why he hadn't met either the Prime Minister or the Union Agriculture Minister and the Railway Minister alone or as a delegation against the laws.

The AAP leader added that had CM decided to stage a dharna at the Prime Minister's residence to repeal the law (including the Air Pollution Ordinance), enacting own laws to guarantee procurement at the MSP bringing it under legal ambit, the Aam Aadmi Party would have extended its full support to him. It (AAP) would not be a part of the delegation indulging in the political circus. "Instead of meeting the President, if Singh had led a delegation of all parties to meet the Prime Minister in this regard, the Aam Aadmi Party would have gladly accepted the offer," Cheema further said. (ANI)

