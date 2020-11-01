Left Menu
Not 'double engine' but trouble engine, Lalu Yadav hits back at PM Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, currently in jail, on Sunday waded into the campaigning ahead of the second phase of the Bihar polls with a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "double engine" slogan for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Janata Dal (United) alliance terming it a "trouble engine".

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"It is a trouble engine, not a double engine. Where was the double engine while bringing back the trapped workers in the lockdown?" the RJD chief posted on Twitter. PM Modi while addressing a rally earlier today in Chapra which is Lalu Yadav's bastion, had said that the "NDA's double-engine government is committed to development, but "double-double Yuvraj" (Congress and RJD) are only concerned about protecting their respective thrones."

Modi slammed the RJD-Congress combine in Bihar, terming it an alliance of "double-double Yuvraj" (two crown princes) whose sole concern was to protect their "respective thrones". At a joint-rally with Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav had said that his father Lalu Prasad Yadav who is jail after conviction in the fodder scam cases, will get bail on November 9 - on Tejashwi's birthday and the next day, November 10 will be incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar's 'bidai' (farewell).

November 10 is the day for counting of votes on which the results of the Assembly polls will be out. On October 9, Jharkhand High Court had granted bail to former Bihar CM in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. He is, however, still in jail as he is serving sentence in connection with another case. (ANI)

