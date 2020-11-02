Ex-Cong MP Annu Tandon joins SP
Former Congress MP Annu Tandon on Monday joined Samajwadi Party within days after sending her resignation to her erstwhile party president Sonia Gandhi. She joined the new party while expressing her dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress party. Tandon had resigned from the Congress party on October 29 following which she had been expelled from the party..PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:50 IST
Former Congress MP Annu Tandon on Monday joined Samajwadi Party within days after sending her resignation to her erstwhile party president Sonia Gandhi. Tandon joined the Samajwadi Party in a small function at the party headquarters with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav welcoming her.
Speaking on the occasion, Tandon praised Akhilesh Yadav terming him as a "young, progressive and visionary" leader having all the qualities, expected from a leader. She joined the new party while expressing her dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress party.
Tandon had resigned from the Congress party on October 29 following which she had been expelled from the party..
