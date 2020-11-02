Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teachers of North Corporation schools protest outside Adesh Gupta's house over pending salaries

Scores of teachers of schools under the BJP-run North Corporation held a demonstration outside the residence of the party's Delhi unit chief on Monday over non-payment of salaries for the past four months, an association of municipal teachers here said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:02 IST
Teachers of North Corporation schools protest outside Adesh Gupta's house over pending salaries

Scores of teachers of schools under the BJP-run North Corporation held a demonstration outside the residence of the party's Delhi unit chief on Monday over non-payment of salaries for the past four months, an association of municipal teachers here said. Kuldeep Singh Khatri, head of the Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam, said salaries of nearly 9,000 teachers of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation are "due since July".

"We are struggling to make ends meet. We didn't want to protest in this COVID-19 time, but what option did we have? So, this morning a large number of teaches gathered outside Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta's residence in Patel Nagar and voiced their concerns," he said. Some were carrying placards and raised slogans, Khatri said, adding, "We were wearing masks and maintained social distancing while protesting." Gupta later met a delegation of the protesting teachers and then came out of his house and addressed them. In a video clip of the protest shared by AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, a couple of teachers were seen venting their ire at Gupta.

The Delhi BJP chief, also a former North Delhi mayor, tweeted: "Met & addressed the MCDs teachers delegation. Teachers are not getting salaries as Delhi Govt is not releasing Rs 13000 Cr of MCDs. We stand with our teachers in this distressing time & if needed, will meet Kejriwal also. I have assured them 2 months of salary before Diwali." The ruling AAP government hit back at the BJP, asking it to demand that amount from the Centre and alleged "corruption and mismanagement in the BJP-ruled civic bodies". AAP's in-charge of civic bodies, Durgesh Pathak, issued a statement saying, "The teachers of BJP-ruled MCD schools are on protest demanding their pending salaries".

He claimed that the AAP government has "already released around Rs 746 crores of their salary funds till October, but MCD has not paid their teachers yet"..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Wild elephant dies of electrocution

A 15-year old male elephant was found dead after coming into contact with a live wire in a private farm at Pandalur, some 70 kms from here, on Monday. The manager of the farm at Anaiyappal Solai noticed the carcass during his morning rounds...

International level swimming pool being built in J-K Valley, locals say will create opportunities for youth

To promote water sports in the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is constructing the first-ever Olympics standard swimming pools in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar. Nuzhat Ara, Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir, told ANI that the c...

6 kg cannabis, Rs 1 lakh cash seized in J-K's Udhampur; six people arrested

Six suspected smugglers were arrested on Monday after six kilograms cannabis and Rs one lakh cash were found in their possession in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district, officials said here. Acting on reliable inputs, a police party of Udha...

Local train operations in Bengal to resume with 10-20 per cent of normal services initially, and later increase to 25 per cent: Railway official after meeting with state govt.

Local train operations in Bengal to resume with 10-20 per cent of normal services initially, and later increase to 25 per cent Railway official after meeting with state govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020