Left Menu
Development News Edition

What about '20-30 lakh' people who were forced to migrate: Nadda on Tejashwi job promise

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday made light of Tejashwi Yadavs poll promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs, telling him that "25-30 lakh" people migrated out of Bihar during previous RJD governments and he should first answer that.

PTI | Sitamarhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:39 IST
What about '20-30 lakh' people who were forced to migrate: Nadda on Tejashwi job promise
BJP president JP Nadda (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday made light of Tejashwi Yadav's poll promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs, telling him that "25-30 lakh" people migrated out of Bihar during previous RJD governments and he should first answer that. Addressing a poll rally at Sitamarhi, the former Union minister also said he keeps reminding people about the alleged misgovernance during the RJDs 15 years rule as the time might have changed but the party's "nature" has not changed.

Tejashwi has run his campaign around his promise that he will sign 10 lakh government jobs in his very first Cabinet meeting if his party comes to power. "These days our Tejashwi babu keeps saying will give 10 lakh jobs," said Nadda, and then escalated his attack, "You have forced 25-25 lakh, people, to migrate out of Bihar. Who will answer that?" "What do you talk? What do you think?" the BJP chief asked the opposition chief ministerial candidate.

The NDA has been attacking the RJD over its record on law and order, alleging the state was poorly governed during its 15-year rule and people were forced to migrate to escape rampant criminal incidents and also in search of livelihood. Nadda told his rally, "Fifteen years ago the poll issue did not use to be developed because Bihar was then under Lalu Prasad Jis jungle raj." He alleged the law and order was so poor during the RJD regime that "even cycles were looted, what to talk about motorcycle!" Later, he held a roadshow in Darbhanga in support of the party candidate Sanjay Saraogi.

As the vehicle carrying Nadda, Saraogi, and other party leaders moved slowly through the chock-a-block road, some people showered flower petals on them from their terrace. Some also captured the moment on their mobile cameras as the crowd occasionally broke into the familiar Modi Modi chant.

There was no room for social distancing and masks were rare too as the party supporters danced, jostled, and constantly raised the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, and Vande Mantram"..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader spoke of "keeping aside" Council nominees: Minister

Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif on Monday claimed state BJP president Chandrakant Patil has said his party colleague Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari have decided to keep aside the cabinets list of 12 nominees to the ...

EU to target Lukashenko in widening sanctions against Belarus

The European Union is expected to approve sanctions this week against a second list of Belarus officials over an Aug. 9 election the West says was rigged, including President Alexander Lukashenko, three EU diplomats said on Monday. Lukashen...

Odisha DGP inaugurates cybercrime complex

Cyber police stations of the Criminal Investigation Department CID, the Crime Branch and the Cybercrime Prevention Against Women and Children CCPWC of Odisha have come under one roof the Cybercrime Complex - which was inaugurated here on Mo...

Local train services in Bengal: Railways plan to start with 50 pc of passenger strength

Railway authorities are keen to resume local train services in West Bengal allowing 50 per cent of passenger strength and ensuring that COVID-19 safety protocols are followed strictly, officials said on Monday after a meeting with top state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020