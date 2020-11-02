These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 82 lakh-mark, national recovery rate reaches 91.68 pc New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 82 lakh-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. DEL62 LD BYPOLLS Crucial contest in MP as voting to be held in bypolls to 54 assembly seats on Tuesday in 10 states amid COVID-19 precautions Bhopal/Lucknow/Ahmedabad: Voting will be held on Tuesday for by-elections to 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states including 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is locked in a keenly-fought contest with the Congress to save its government.

DEL71 RAJYASABHA-NDA STRENGTH NDA consolidates position in Rajya Sabha; Cong drops to lowest ever tally New Delhi: The ruling NDA dispensation further consolidated its position in Rajya Sabha crossing the 100-mark after nine BJP candidates, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, were elected unopposed to the Upper House on Monday. DEL64 RJ-FARM-BILLS Rajasthan assembly passes three bills to counter Centre's farm laws Jaipur: The Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed three bills by voice vote to counter the farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

DEL54 CONG-LD GOVT Cong targets govt over farm laws, airport lease New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the government over the new farm laws, alleging the farmers who are demanding more markets have been given recession instead. CAL1 BH-POLL-CURTAIN-RAISER Tejashwi, 4 ministers of Nitish govt in fray in 2nd phase Patna: The stage is set for the second and, arguably, the most crucial of the three phases of Bihar assembly elections in which over 2.85 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates on Tuesday.

LEGAL LGD23 CONTEMPT-AG-LD CM AG declines consent to initiate contempt case against AP CM, says CJI seized of matter New Delhi: Attorney General K K Venugopal Monday termed as "prima facie contumacious" the conduct of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his principal advisor for making allegations against the judiciary, but declined consent to initiate contempt proceedings against them saying CJI S A Bobde was seized of the matter. LGD24 SC-2NDLD KAMAL NATH MP bypolls: SC stays EC order revoking star campaigner status of ex-CM Kamal Nath New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Election Commission order which revoked the "star campaigner" status of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for model code violation during the campaign for bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

LGD14 SC-LD MALLYA SC asks Centre to file status report on confidential proceedings in UK on Vijay Mallya’s extradition New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to file status report in six weeks on the confidential legal proceedings pending in the United Kingdom on extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India. LGD2 SC-BABRI-JUDGE SC refuses to extend security of former judge who pronounced Babri verdict New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the security of former special judge S K Yadav who had pronounced the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case and acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti.

BUSINESS DEL10 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's manufacturing PMI rises for 3rd straight month; output rises at quickest pace since Oct 2007 New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activity improved for the third straight month in October with companies raising output to the greatest extent in 13 years amid robust sales growth, a monthly survey said on Monday. DEL52 BIZ-ONION-PRICES Onion costliest at Rs 100/kg in Bengaluru; lowest at Rs 35/kg in just 2 cities New Delhi: Onion, a politically-sensitive commodity, remained costliest in the retail markets of Bengaluru at Rs 100 per kg on Monday despite Karnataka being the third-largest producer of the kitchen staple in the country, according to government data. By Laxmi Devi FOREIGN FGN36 US-LD ELECTION Trump and Biden race to woo voters in final hours before Election Day Washington: President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden were making a last ditch efforts on Monday to convince undecided voters of their plans and policies on the final day of the campaign in critical battleground states, with polls indicating that the race for the White House could be headed for a photo-finish.

FGN34 AFGHAN-UNIVERSITY-2NDLD FIRING Attack on Afghan university leaves 25 dead and wounded Kabul: Gunmen stormed Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan, sparking an hours-long gun battle and leaving at least 25 dead and wounded at the war-torn country's largest school..