Will not hesitate from slashing salaries of ministers to fulfil 10-lakh jobs promise: Tejashwi

Ahead of the second phase voting for Bihar Assembly election, Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said he won't hesitate from slashing salaries of MLAs and ministers to fulfil the election promise of 10 lakh jobs. "To give jobs to 10 lakh people, even if the salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs need to be cut, then it will be done and jobs will be given," he said Yuva Naukri Samvad programme.

The party's manifesto for Bihar Elections 2020 has promised 10 lakh government jobs for youth, higher Minimum Selling Price (MSP) rates for farmers and better health care facilities. The first phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and the remaining two are scheduled to be held on November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)