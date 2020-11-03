Left Menu
UP by-polls: SP urges people to vote, give reply to those responsible for unemployment, crime against women

Amid the ongoing voting for the by-election in seven Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday appealed to people to cast their vote in large numbers and give an apt reply to those responsible for unemployment, rising crime against women and deteriorating law and order situation.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-11-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 11:16 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo).

Amid the ongoing voting for the by-election in seven Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday appealed to people to cast their vote in large numbers and give an apt reply to those responsible for unemployment, rising crime against women and deteriorating law and order situation. "Unemployed youth, troubled farmer, unsafe women, poor health system, no job for labourers, inflation hit poor, middle class, deteriorated law and order -- we need to give an apt reply to the officials responsible for all this in the voting of the assembly by-elections today. 'Get out of home, vote'," the SP tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

In Uttar Pradesh, polling is taking place in seven constituencies -- Naugaon Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhani. Counting of votes will be held on November 10. (ANI)

